This is Part 1 in a two-part series looking back to an unforgettable year with some of the most significant news stories of 2020 that were written by Progress staff writers.
Although COVID-19 dominated much of the 2020 news, much of the local news from the first quarter of last year contained little news of the novel coronavirus.
Other noteworthy information abounded in the first half of the year 2020 from January through June. Staff writers covered what was happening throughout the region and reported it to the newspaper’s faithful readers.
Here are some of the biggest stories that were published during the first half of the year to help Progressland readers stay informed about what was happening in their communities.
January
River’s Landing project moves forward
The River’s Landing project continues to forge ahead. Clearly Ahead is constructing a 12,000 square-foot building at the former site of the Tool Shed along West Market Street, Clearfield.
According to Clearly Ahead Development/Clearfield County Economic Development Corporation CEO Rob Swales, the new facility will have space on its first floor for a restaurant and small businesses. The second floor will house Clearly Ahead/CCEDC’s new offices as well as both office space and shared office space for small business startups and event space.
Swales said the project would also include additional work on the nearby Riverwalk including additional parking behind the Market Square building on East Market Street and a new sidewalk connecting the Market Street Bridge with Lower Witmer Park.
———
Mo Valley receives PAsmart Targeted Grant
Building on his commitment to prepare students with the computer and technology skills for in-demand jobs, Gov. Tom Wolf announced $5.7 million in PAsmart Targeted grants to expand computer science classes and teacher training at 163 school districts, charter schools and intermediate units. Locally, the Moshannon Valley School District received $35,000 in grant funding.
The targeted grants represent one component of the governor’s innovative PAsmart initiative to provide $20 million to bring high-quality computer science and science, technology, engineering and math education in elementary and secondary schools and professional development for teachers.
———
Philipsburg council tables decision to decertify fire company
In front of a standing-room only crowd, including numerous members of Reliance Fire Co., Philipsburg Borough Council voted to table action to decertify the fire company.
At a recent meeting, council opted to draft an ordinance to shut down the fire company, stating that ongoing circumstances lead them to their decision. Borough officials have requested information from the company and have either not received that information in a timely manner or have not received the information at all. Additionally, representatives of all parties involved encouraged working together to collect additional information.
———
CMA approves plan to absorb borugh, township sewer lines
Clearfield Municipal Authority’s board of directors voted to approve its Act 537 Plan that includes assuming ownership of all of Clearfield Borough’s and Lawrence Township’s sanitary sewer lines.
Currently the CMA, Lawrence Township and Clearfield Borough each own their sanitary sewer lines, but the state Department of Environmental Protection is encouraging the authority to take over responsibility for the entire system.
———
Shortage of Mahaffey Ambulance volunteers discussed
A public meeting sponsored by Ferguson Township Supervisors held at Mahaffey Firehall, discussions by Curwensville Ambulance Service, Mahaffey Community Ambulance Service, the public and other officials were an attempt to find a solution to ease the strain and continue to provide initial emergency care for residents.
February
Philipsburg Elementary honored
In February, Philipsburg Elementary was honored by the state Division of Federal Programs as a Distinguished Title I School. the district’s poverty level, they outperform all districts at the elementary level in Clearfield and Centre counties, and are above average in PSSA elementary scores.
The school received the award based on the growth of from its scores on the state System of School Assessment tests from 2018 to 2019.
———
Commissioners file appeal against Camp Hope Run landfill
Before a standing room only crowd, the Clearfield County Commissioners approved filing an appeal of the state Department of Environmental Protection’s decision to approve permits for the Camp Hope Run landfill in Boggs Township.
DEP approved PA Waste, LLC of Philadelphia’s permits to construct a new 5,000 tons-per-day, double-lined, municipal waste landfill in Boggs Township. The proposed landfill and supporting facilities will be located within an 845-acre facility about seven miles southeast of Clearfield, along the west side of state Route 153. The waste disposal limits will encompass about 217 acres, with support facilities and buffer areas within the remainder of the overall facility boundary, according to DEP.
———
Bigler Township hosts firearms seminar
Residents posed open and concealed firearms carry questions to Clearfield County Sheriff Michael Churner, Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers, Magisterial District Judge Jim Glass and Bigler Township Regional Police Chief Tim O’Leary during a seminar hosted by Bigler Township Supervisors.
Chairman R. Philbert Myers thanked those in attendance, stating he’s had a lot of questions on the matter posed to him and he didn’t feel comfortable answering many of them and invited Churner, Sayers and Glass to attend.
———
Mo Valley discusses high truancy rate
Moshannon Valley School District explored solutions to combat its above average rate of high school absenteeism at a town hall meeting.
Approximately 75 people were in attendance including state Sen. Wayne Langerholc Jr.( R-Clearfield/Cambria), state Rep. Tommy Sankey (R-Clearfield/Cambria), Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers, District Magisterial Judge Jim Glass, Clearfield County Children and Youth Services representatives, administrators, teachers and parents. The session, held in the district’s collaboration center, was to present information and provide a format to discuss factors possibly contributing to the high school’s elevated truancy rate.
———
Lawrence Twp. VFC rescues 1936 fire truck
Lawrence Township Fire Company No. 1 found and rescued its first fire truck from a junkyard in Oklahoma with hopes of restoring it. The fire truck is a 1936 American Lefrance built in Elmira, N.Y. The truck was originally used by the Osceola Mills Fire Company. The newly formed Lawrence Township Fire Company purchased it from the company in 1955.
March
Glendale School District receives school safety grant
Glendale School District was notified by the state Commission on Crime and Delinquency in March it is the recipient of a School Safety and Security Grant in the amount of $293,309 –a portion of the $53.7 million in school safety and $7.5 million in community violence prevention and reduction grants awards.
The funding will be used to provide financial support needed to employ a school resource officer, enhance ongoing social work services and make numerous security upgrades to ensure the safety and well-being of our students and staff.
———
Commissioners declare COVID-19 state of emergency
On March 16, the Clearfield County Commissioners declared a state of emergency in Clearfield County, activated the county’s emergency operations plan and eliminated visitors at Clearfield County Jail and 911 center. The board said the action was taken in response to COVID-19 and Gov. Tom Wolf’s address ordering a shutdown for all nonessential businesses.
Local municipal government offices are doing their best to comply with guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus while continuing to serve residents and conduct day-to-day operations required to keep municipalities functioning.
The municipal representatives The Progress spoke to stressed they are making determinations about office openings daily based on directives and information provided by state and federal officials and agencies. They also requested residents who need information or permits from municipal offices should call the offices before coming in.
———
Commissioners to host meetings electronically
With possible ongoing ramifications from the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, on March 23, the Clearfield County Commissioners restructured its business meeting format to make public viewing available electronically.
The Center for Disease Control and other public health agencies advised meetings, public gatherings and social interactions should be limited to groups of 10 or less to help slow the spread of the virus.
Commissioners sent out a press release prior to the meeting advising that the board was requesting community members who wanted to participate in the meeting do so virtually using their tablets, smartphones or computers connected to the Internet. They also asked participants to send any comments they would have presented during the public portion of the meeting to a website address prior to the meeting.
“This is the county’s first time being in the 21st century and to use a streaming process,” said Commissioner John Sobel.
———
First COVID-19 case reported in Clearfield County
On March 24, Clearfield County had its first positive COVID-19 case. The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed the result which was announced during a press conference with Dr. Shaun Sheehan, medical director of emergency medicine for Penn Highlands Healthcare and leader of Penn Highland’s COVID-19 Task Force.
———
P-O mulls relocating 5th graders to elementary schools
More than 200 people logged on to their computers or participated by cell phone for Philipsburg-Osceola Area School Board’s meeting to discuss relocating the district’s fifth graders to the elementary schools.
The majority who participated in the 90-minute live stream meeting voiced concerns about the issue, but directors in a 6-3 vote made the fifth grade move official. The proposal called for fifth grade students to return to the Osceola Mills and Philipsburg elementary schools, and middle school would then house grades 6-8.