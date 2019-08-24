CURWENSVILLE — The Curwensville Public Library is looking forward to the start of its fall sessions of Little Sprouts Toddler Time and Budding Readers Story Hour. The theme is “Rhyme Time”. Classes will begin the week of Sept. 9 and will run into December. Registration for all ages will begin today, Monday, Aug. 26.
There will be two class times for our toddlers. The first will be 9:30–10:15 a.m. for children age 1-2 years. The second time will be 10:30–11:15 a.m. for children age 2-3 years. Children must be the age listed by the first class time. Both of these age groups classes will be on Tuesdays.
Little Sprouts is a relaxed time that includes participants listening to a story, singing songs and a rhyme. Toddlers are encouraged to play and share toys with the other toddlers. Class sizes are limited.
Budding Readers Story Hour will be held on Wednesdays for children age 3 until they begin kindergarten. Children must be age 3 by the first class of the session. Story hour class times are 10-11 a.m. and 1-2 p.m. Class sizes are limited.
A different nursery rhyme book will be featured each week during Budding Readers Story Hour. Children will be part of activities centered around the rhyme of the week. Story hour activities include, but are not limited to songs, poems, crafts and finger plays. Children will recite the pledge of allegiance to the American flag during each class. Children are also encouraged to check out books to enjoy with their family at home.
A donation of 50 cents per class, is appreciated, but it is not required. The money donated is used to support the programs held at the library for local children.
Visit and like the library’s Facebook page at Clearfield County Public Library/Curwensville Public Library to find out the latest news and activities at the library. The library’s website is clearfieldcountypubliclibrary.org.
The library is located at 601 Beech Street. The telephone number for more information is 236-0355. Library hours are Mondays and Wednesdays, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.