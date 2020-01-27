CURWENSVILLE — The Curwensville Public Library is looking forward to the start of its spring sessions of Little Sprouts Toddler Time and Budding Readers Story Hour.
The theme is Chick-a Chick-a Boom Boom. Classes will begin the week of Feb. 17 and will run through May. Registration for all ages will begin Monday, Feb. 3.
There will be two class times on Tuesdays for toddlers age 1-3-years-old. The first class time will be 9:30 – 10:15 a.m. and the second class time will be 10:30 – 11:15 a.m.
Children must be the age listed by the first class time. Little Sprouts Toddler Time is a relaxed time of listening to a story, singing songs learning a rhyme and then playing together. Toddlers are encouraged to play and share toys with the other toddlers. Class sizes are limited so call early to get registered.
Budding Readers Story Hour will be held on Wednesdays for children, age 3 until they enter kindergarten. Children must be 3-years-old by the first class of the session. Story hour class times are 10-11 a.m. and 1-2 p.m. Class sizes are limited and are filled on a first-come, first served basis.
A different book related to the letter of the alphabet of the day will be featured each week during Budding Readers story hour. Children will be part of activities which are centered around the story of the week. These activities include, but are not limited to songs, poems, crafts and finger plays. Science, technology, engineering and mathematics activities are also included in play time held during each class. Children will recite the pledge of allegiance to the American flag during each class. Children are also encouraged to check out books before class time to take home and enjoy with their families at home.
A donation of 50 cents per class is requested, but is not required. Donations are used to support the programs held at the library for local children.
Information about the library and its events is available on Facebook at Clearfield County Public Library/Curwensville Public Library. The library’s website is clearfieldcountypubliclibrary.org.
The library is located at 601 Beech St., Curwensville. It’s phone number is 236-0355. The library’s hours are Mondays and Wednesdays, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.