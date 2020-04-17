CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Area Jr./Sr. High School is offering the opportunity for those who purchased tickets for the spring musical production of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast to request refunds for tickets previously purchased.
The musical had to be postponed indefinitely after Gov. Tom Wolf ordered commonwealth schools closed for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year.
Patrons have three options — they may request a full refund, partial refund or request the amount of the cost of the tickets be donated to offset expenses associated with the musical.
Full refunds may be requested by mailing or dropping off tickets at the school. Original tickets must be returned along with a self-addressed, stamped envelope and a note requesting the full refund.
Owners of tickets that were paid for in advance but were to be held at the door should send a note requesting a refund along with a self-addressed stamped envelope.
Those who are requesting a partial refund are also asked to return the original tickets along with a self-addressed stamped envelope requesting a return of half the cost of the tickets. The remaining half of the cost will be a donation towards defraying the expenses that already occurred for the musical.
Those who would like to donate the entire ticket refund towards defraying expenses for the musical should send an email to jbartell@curwensville.org so that a record of the donation may be kept.
All requests should be mailed to Joni Bartell, Curwensville Area High School, 650 Beech St., Curwensville, PA 16833. They should be received by Friday, May 1. A drop-off slot is available in the vestibule by the high school office for those who choose to drop their request instead of mailing it.
For additional information email jbartell@curwensville.org.
Those who purchased tickets for the musical or supported it in any way are thanked for their support of the fine arts at Curwensville Area Jr./Sr. High School.