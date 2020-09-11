The recycling site at the Clearfield County Jail is permanently closing. The site, which opened in 1999, has been temporarily closed for a number of months due to precautions to slow the spread of COVID-19.
At Thursday’s Clearfield County Solid Waste Authority meeting, Director Jodi Brennan reported she was recently contacted by Warden David Kessling concerning his decision to no longer allow the established practice of the jail’s work release inmates providing manpower at the site because of increased possibilities it is allowing contraband to get into the jail.
“He said he has no problem with the recycling site remaining at the jail. He just can’t continue to provide the labor,” she told the authority.
Brennan said she discussed the matter with Kessling and her department’s small staff which also oversees the county’s planning department. Brennan said neither department has any employees available to manage the site.
“Our staff is already at capacity and has no spare time to man the site,” Brennan said. “In terms of hiring staff, that is not within our financial means. Without labor, we cannot take tires or appliances which also means no longer assisting local municipalities with their spring and summer collections and no longer picking up tires from illegal dumping sites.”
Brennan said she believed residents would be accepting of the change given the site has been closed for the short-term for so many months and it is just a matter of educating them about where they can take their items for recycling.
“While this is disappointing there are recycling alternatives we can direct residents to for proper disposal. With the temporary shutdown of the site, we have already been able to get them re-directed to alternative recycling sites such as Novey Recycling for metal bottles and cans, newspaper, cardboard and appliances and Good Tire Service. The site’s permanent closure should be fairly painless as residents have already been re-directed for the past few months,” she said.
Authority members, Chairwoman Bonnie J. Reinke, Michael Gill, Edwena Eger, Debra Finkbeiner, Shawn Arbaugh, Victoria Beck and Christopher Hoover, approved the following measures in regards to closing the site: terminating service contracts, shutting off the electric service, removing signs, notify county municipalities of the site’s closure and the end of satellite municipal collections and offer alternatives.
Brennan said Kessling has agreed the authority may continue to host its spring and fall electronics and hazardous household waste events at the jail and it may keep the equipment used for recycling on the jail property in the event it finds employees able to oversee the site.
She said anyone with questions about alternative recycling options should call the authority at 765-5149.