Clearfield County Fair ushered in new royalty on Sunday afternoon. Rebecca Liddle of DuBois was named the 2019 Clearfield County Fair Queen.
She was crowned the fair’s 31st royal ambassador during the opening day of the 159th edition of the Clearfield County Fair.
Liddle, 19, is a 2018 graduate of DuBois Central Catholic. She attends Duquesne University where she is studying speech and language pathology. After earning her degree she hopes to work in a school teaching disabled children.
She said in a short interview following the competition that she was very excited to win the title.
“I’ve dreamed of being fair queen my entire life. It’s an unbelieveable experience. It takes my breath away. I am really excited to take on the fair. I want to do whatever I can to make this the best fair week possible.”
Sarah Simcox, 18, of Curwensville was named first runner-up. She is a 2019 graduate of Curwensville Area High School. She plans to be a student at Lycoming College in the fall where she will study history then attend law school.
Karter Bell, 17, of Clearfield, is second runner up. She is a 2019 graduate of Curwensville Area High School. She plans to attend Lock Haven University, Clearfield campus and later main campus to study early childhood education.
Other contestants were Kyrsten Ruch of DuBois, Madison Niebauer of Irvona and Sydney Spencer of Grampian.
As part of the scoring system, each of the fair queen contestants wrote an essay using the topic, “What My Fair Means to My Community.” The composition was judged prior to the competition.
During the pageant, each contestant presented a 3 to 5-minute timed speech on the topic, “Why You Should Come to My Fair.” The contestants then changed into evening gowns and returned to the stage to provide some background information about themselves. They also answered an impromptu question, “Between 2012 and 2019, more than 6,000 farms in Pennsylvania closed, what could be changed to support the state’s number one industry – agriculture?
Fair Queen Committee member and contest Coordinator Rachel Davidson said each of the components adds up to a total possible 100 points. She also noted the fair’s competition was created using the state Fair Queen contest as a guide.
As the 2019 Clearfield County Fair Queen, Liddle will compete in January for the title of Pennsylvania State Fair Queen. Throughout the year she will represent the fair at numerous events throughout Clearfield County and the state.
2018 Fair Queen Jayna Vicary gave a farewell speech. She said she had dreamed of becoming fair queen since she was a young girl.
“Over the past year I have walked out of my house wearing my crown and sash more than 40 times. Each event that I have attended as fair queen has changed my life.”
She said she has also enjoyed being part of the team that presents the Clearfield County Fair.
“My favorite part of being queen was being part of something bigger than myself. “
“I am thankful for this opportunity that I’ve had that has changed my life. I hope the next girl (to be crowned fair queen) takes this opportunity and meets it head-on,” Vicary said.
During the competition’s intermission, there was a tribute to the late Bob E. Day, who served as the master of ceremonies for both pageant and fair queen banquet for more than 20 years. Local vocalist Heather Olson sang Carrie Underwood’s “Till I See you Again.”
Local entertainer Galla of the duo Dan and Galla and 2017 Clearfield County Fair Queen Emily Andrulonis served as the mistresses of ceremony for the contest.