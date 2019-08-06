AUSTIN — “Discover The Secret Behind the Rattle,” will be presented Saturday, Aug. 10, beginning at 7 p.m. at Sinnemahoning State Park, 4843 Park Dr., Austin.
Both terrifying and intriguing, the timber rattlesnake is a secretive and shy creature that is unjustly feared by many people. Certified timber rattlesnake construction monitor, Stacy Foster, will share the secrets of this surprisingly docile, yet significant, component of our Pennsylvania forest ecosystem.
Foster graduated from Penn State Dubois with a degree in wildlife technology and a passion for snakes. She is a huge advocate of using environmental education as a tool to promote the preservation of wildlife, particularly rattlesnakes.
During the program Foster will introduce the three venomous snakes that can be found in Pennsylvania, provide helpful identification tips to correctly identify these venomous snakes, and detail the natural history of Pennsylvania’s largest pit viper, the timber rattlesnake. She will also discuss common misconceptions associated with the timber rattler and share safety precautions that can be easily applied if you encounter this passive creature in the wild.
At the conclusion of the presentation, Foster will give park visitors an opportunity to view up-close a live rattlesnake.
The program will be held indoors in the Wildlife Center classroom. All are welcome to attend this free program. No pre-registration required. For more information about programs and events at Sinnemahoning State Park, contact the park office at 647-8401 or by email at SinnemahoningSP@pa.gov
Visitors who need accommodations to participate in park activities due to a disability, should contact the park they plan to visit. With at least seven days’ notice, interpreters for people who are deaf or hard of hearing are available for educational programs.