CURWENSVILLE — Business pertaining to Irvin Park was conducted at Monday’s Curwensville Borough Council meeting, including raising rates for pavilion rentals.
Council’s park committee Chairman Keith Simcox suggested council approve increases for use of both the large and small pavilions. He recommended the rates for large pavilion rental increase to $75 from $50 and $40 for the small pavilion, up from $25.
“Those numbers keep us in line with what other local parks are charging,” Simcox said, adding Irvin Park has many of the same amenities that nearby parks offer.
He noted he would like the committee to meet to discuss moving the gate on the access road so that handicapped accessible parking spots can be added near both of the large pavilions.
“We will have a meeting next year to decide on the proposal to relocate the gate and add handicapped parking spaces to make the pavilions more accessible,” Simcox said.
Council also accepted the low bid of eight offers received to demolish the park’s pavilions No. 1 and 2 located near the bandshell, pour two new concrete pads and build two 30-foot-by-48-foot-by-8-foot wooden structure pavilions with metal roofs from Andrew’s Construction of DuBois. The company’s proposal for the project was $37,427.
Simcox and committee Member Dave Donahue reported they had followed up with the company’s references and none of the people and companies listed reported any issues. Andrew’s Construction also has liability insurance, Simcox said.
Simcox said the company requested $12,000 down, $12,000 when the company mobilizes at the park and the balance on completion of the project that is expected to start after the new year. Finance committee Chairwoman Harriet Carfley reminded Simcox council cannot authorize the downpayment until after Jan. 1 because the amount is included in the borough’s 2021 budget.