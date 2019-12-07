CURWENSVILLE — MaryAnn Rafferty will continue as the president of the Curwensville Area School Board, assisted by Vice President Jeff Shaffer. Both were voted into the respective positions at Thursday’s reorganizational meeting of the board.
Director John Evanko served as temporary president to conduct the meeting until Rafferty was elected.
District Business Manager Paul Carr, who is also a licensed notary, read the names of board members who were elected or re-elected to office and administered the oath of office to them. Newly elected members are Beth Caldwell, Bob Deluccia, Lois Richards and Gary Witherow. Laura Pentz is returning.
Committees of the board were not appointed. They will be determined at a later date.
The board approved the dates for business meetings and work sessions for 2020. Business meetings will be held the third Monday of each month at 7:30 p.m. in the administrative offices’ conference room. Work sessions will be held the Thursday prior to the third Monday, also at 7:30 p.m., in the same location.
Business meeting dates are Jan. 20, Feb. 17, March 16, April 20, May 18, June 15, July 20, Aug. 17, Sept. 21, Oct. 19 and Nov. 16. The date for the board’s December reorganizational and business meetings is to be determined.
Work sessions will be held on Jan. 16, Feb. 13, March 12, April 16, May 14, June 11, July 16, Aug. 13, Sept. 17, Oct. 15 and Nov. 12.
Buildings, grounds and activities committee and curriculum, instruction and discipline meetings are both scheduled as needed at 6:30 p.m. prior to the board’s work session. Personnel committee meetings are scheduled as needed. Safety committee meetings are held on the first Wednesday of each month at 8 a.m.
The board retained Beard Legal Services of Altoona as district solicitor. Director Susan Wingard will continue as the legislative chairwoman to the state School Board Association. Shaffer was the district’s representative to the Clearfield County Career and Technology Center’s joint operating committee. Richards will serve as the alternate. Rafferty was retained as district representative to the Central Intermediate Unit No. 10 board.