COMMODORE — Purchase Line School District is looking for input from residents to help guide future decisions associated with the district’s comprehensive safety and security plan.
Superintendent Shawn Ford told The Progress for approximately one year, the board has been discussing what should go into the plan that includes measures for mental health, social emotional learning and facility upgrades. He said he recommended to the board it consider hiring a school security officer.
At a board meeting Monday, according to board member Roy Markle, the board had a evenly split vote on hiring a firm from Kittanning that would place an armed security guard in the school complex near Commodore at a annual cost of approximately $50,000-$65,000, including training.
Markle said he supports hiring that particular firm because many of its employees are retired state police officers. He said he believes it is time for the board to “do something” because Purchase Line is the furthest school from the county police barracks.
Ford reported the board hopes to secure grant money to fund a school resource officer if the board would choose to hire one. He said last month, the district applied for funding from the state Department of Education’s Safe Schools program. He said they have not had word yet whether the district’s application was selected.
Although the board did not approve contracting with the firm, it did request residents and taxpayers provide input on school security. Ford said comments may be sent to publiccomment@plsd.k12.pa.us or a popup on the school district’s website www.plsd.ke12.pa.us will direct residents about how to make comments and there is a reminder on the district’s Facebook page about making comments.
Ford reported he would collect all comments and share them with the board as there are further discussions about the direction the district should go in regard to safety and security.