COMMODORE — Purchase Line High School held its 65th annual commencement exercises Friday, June 5. The ceremony began with a 13-mile parade through the district, ending at the high school.
Students were greeted by faculty, staff, family and friends, then they pulled into designated parking spots in front of a 60-foot drive-in style screen to watch a video of each graduate’s accomplishments throughout the year. Each of graduates were pictured traditionally crossing the auditorium stage and given shoutouts by their teachers.
While the video was playing, students were able to walk across a stage built outside in school’s parking lot and were presented their diploma by Superintendent Shawn Ford and school board President Scott Gearhart.
The ceremony was capped off with a fireworks display made possible by local businesses and student clubs.
Members of the class are: Hunter Antisdel, Jacob Barnett, Skylar Bartlebaugh, Addaleia Beer, Isaak Bennett, Destiny Bingaman, Allison Bouch, Crystal Boyer, Emilia Bracken, Frank Brocious, Thomas Buterbaugh, Marlee Butz, Dana Campbell, Cortland Craig, Jonas Daube, Kyle Day, Harley Deyarmin, Todd Deyarmin, Garrett Faught, Faron Flynn, Cullen Goncher, Matthew Gooderham, Jacob Himes, Gabriel Kitchen, Brianna Leamer, Nicolas Leamer, Logan Lute, Logan Lydic, Colin Matz, Jenna Nichol, Kevin Parkhurst, John Puit Jr., Jenna Rice, Michael Rummel, Charles Schmittle, Giovanni Scott, Bria Small, Benjamin Smith, Emma Smith, Kyle Smith, Debra Spaid, Angel Stephenson, Makenna Stover, Emileigh Syster, Seth Toth, Karie Tyger, Charles Voskoyan, Taylor Ward, Cole Watkins, Makayla Wholaver, Megan Wilkie, Adam Woods, Emily Woods, Andre Wray, Anthony Wyno, Benjamin Yingling and Kristin Zurenko.