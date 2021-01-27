DuBOIS — A 55-year-old Punxsutawney woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash at 10:23 a.m. Tuesday on South Main Street in Sandy Township, according to the Sandy Township Police Department.
Katrina Latta was pronounced dead at the scene by Clearfield County Coroner Kim Shaffer Snyder.
The police said Darlene Waite, 73, of Punxsutawney, lost control of the vehicle she was driving northbound on an icy South Main Street in the area before Thunderbird Road. The vehicle hit an embankment and traveled across the road, down a grade and rolled onto its side.
Waite sustained minor injuries and was treated at Penn Highlands DuBois, according to authorities.
Police said both occupants were wearing seatbelts.
The Sandy Township Fire Department and DuSAN Ambulance assisted at the scene.