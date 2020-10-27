CURWENSVILLE — At Monday’s Curwensville Borough Council’s combined committees and business meeting, council heard that a proposed spending plan for 2021 has been completed.
Members of council’s finance and personnel committee have been meeting for a number of weeks to review the coming year’s budget. Chairwoman Harriet Carfley announced the process had ended.
“We have completed the budget. It is ready to be approved and advertised.”
Carfley reported borough property owners will not have a tax increase next year. Taxes will remain at 26 mills.
The proposed general fund spending plan anticipates income of $919,649 and expenses of $885,697. Both amounts are higher than the current year’s budget with total income at $877,909 and expenses of $844,955.
The 2021 liquid fuel’s fund budget projects both revenue and expenditures of $176,712. Carfley noted at a previous meeting the figure is approximately $13,000 less than what was received by the borough for the current year and the borough will receive no funds for the state roads in the borough for which it provides winter maintenance.
She told The Progress in an interview following the meeting, she presumes the reduced awards are due to the state receiving less taxes because of state shutdown related to the COVID-19 pandemic.