Second grade students and 20 teachers and assistants from Clearfield Area Elementary School, St. Francis School, and West Branch Elementary School took part in a virtual Progressive Agriculture Safety Day from their classrooms Sept. 29-30.
The back-to-back event provided an opportunity for all students to participate, whether attending school fully in-person or using a hybrid model.
Local Safety Day Coordinator and Education Content Specialist with the Progressive Agriculture Foundation Jana Davidson served a moderator and host for the virtual event.
“Although we had to break from tradition this year, I am delighted we were still able to reach children with these important safety and health messages.” Davidson said, adding, “I informed the teachers early on this year was all about flexibility and I would accommodate schedules best meeting the needs of the schools, the students and the teachers.”
Since 2007, Progressive Agriculture Safety Day has taken place each fall at the Clearfield Driving Park reaching more than 4,700 students, teachers, and volunteers locally in its 14-year history. Traditionally, students are bussed from their schools to take part in a one-day, hands-on educational program designed to be age-appropriate, fun and above all safe.
While at the event, volunteers from various local agencies and organizations serve as instructors and provide 15-minute lessons on specific safety and health-related topics. Along with their class, students travel from station to station and take part in a fun, hands-on activities to reinforce a safety message.
Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions on group gatherings, as well as ensuring the safety, health, and well-being of all involved remains the number priority, an in-person event was not able to happen.
The topics for the 2020 Virtual Safety Day included electricity safety, chemical safety (look-a-likes), hearing safety, underground utilities safety (Call 811 Before you Dig), tractor/lawnmower safety, all terrain and utility terrain vehicles safety, animal safety, and general agriculture safety (including grain/gravity flow, auger, and power-take-off/PTO safety.
Smaller transition topics focused on mental well-being and stress management, bicycle safety, and sun/heat safety including hydration, sunscreen and personal protective equipment. In addition to receiving two hours of safety education, each student received a certificate, t-shirt, and take-home bag.
Davidson noted, “The only disappointment was not getting to see in-person the smiling faces of the students and teachers and the community volunteers, who have been essential to the success of our program each year. However, students were still so engaged in their classrooms and we still had several local agencies donate items to the take-home bags.”
Agriculture Safety Days is recognized as the largest rural safety and health education program for children in North America reaching more than 1.8 million children and adults since 1995.
In addition to local support, the program is sponsored nationally by the following 5-star and 4-star partners: Bunge, Nutrien, TC Energy, CHS, John Deere, Farm Credit, Cargill, Enbridge, State Farm, Corteva, and Polaris. Local supporters included Penn State Extension in Clearfield County, Clearfield County Safe Kids Coalition, Buck’s Pizza of Clearfield, PASSAGES Inc., CNB Bank, Community Action Inc. Crossroads Project, Clearfield Jefferson Drug & Alcohol Commission, and United Electric Cooperative. For more information on the Progressive Agriculture Safety Day program, visit www.progressiveag.org.