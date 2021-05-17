AUSTIN — Visitors to Sinnemahoning State Park are invited to spend some time outdoors this weekend watching eagles, listening to songbirds and frogs, or learning about aquatic habitats.
Warblers in the Woods, is scheduled for Saturday, May 22, 10–11:30 am.. Participants can take a walk with the park educator to learn about spring bird migration and how to use mobile applications to identify bird calls. The program is open to all ages. Beginners are welcome. The hike will be one to two miles over mostly level terrain. Participants should bring water. Sturdy shoes are recommended. Participants should meet in front of the park’s Wildlife Center.
Eagle Nest Watch will be held Saturday, May 22, 1–3 p.m. The park’s baby eagles are almost as big as their parents. Participants can view the nest action live through binoculars or high-powered scope with the help of park staff and volunteers. The program is great for all ages but will be cancelled if it is raining. Participants should meet at the park’s Wildlife Viewing Area located one mile north of the Wildlife Center.
Fun with Frogs: DiscoverE Program is scheduled for Saturday, May 22, 2-3 p.m. Kids can hop on over to 40 Maples Day Use Area to learn more about frogs, toads and the habitats they live in. The free program is intended for families with children age 4 to 12.
The campground movie, “Race Against Time” will be shown Saturday, May 22, beginning at 8:30 p.m. Participants should grab a snack and race to the park’s amphitheater to enjoy a 30-minute nature video about vernal ponds and the plants and animals that live there. The movie is open to everyone and will be canceled if it is raining.
Group Tours of the Stevenson Dam will be held Sunday, May 23, at 9 a.m., 11 a.m., and 1 p.m. Reservations are required and are limited to family groups of eight to 12 people. Interested groups should call or stop by the park’s office to schedule a relaxing and informative one-hour pontoon tour for their family. Pre-registration is a must. For additional information or to register call or stop by the park’s office.
To comply with current COVID-19 regulations, until further notice, all programs at Sinnemahoning State Park will be held outdoors, limited in group size, and follow social-distancing guidelines. All participants must have a face mask in their possession and wear it at times when social distancing cannot be maintained.
For more information about programs at Sinnemahoning State Park, call the park office at 814-647-8401.Those who need an accommodation to participate in state park activities due to a disability, should contact the park they plan to visit. With at least seven days’ notice, interpreters for people who are deaf or hard of hearing are available for educational programs.