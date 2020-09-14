AUSTIN — Enjoy the pre-fall weather with an outdoor program at Sinnemahoning State Park. This week park staff is offering two opportunities to catch and tag monarchs, a talk on reintroduced game species, and a guided bike tour. Pre-registration is required for some programs.
Thursday, Sept. 17, from 1-3 p.m., the program, Monarch Watch Butterfly Tagging, will be presented. The presentation will be followed by a short walk to catch, tag, and release monarch butterflies. Arial nets will be provided. Participants should be prepared to walk through fields.
All participants must wear face masks. The program attendance is limited to 24 people. Pre-registration is recommended. The program is weather-dependent. Those attending should meet outdoors in front of the Wildlife Center.
Saturday, Sept. 19 from 1-2:15 p.m., the presentation, Gone and Back Again: Reintroduced Game Animals of Pennsylvania will be presented. Many game species that are plentiful in Pennsylvania today were once nearly or completely gone from the state due to loss of habitat and overhunting. Participants will join the park naturalist to learn about some of the wild game species whose populations have been restored through conservation practices and their current status in the commonwealth.
Face masks are required. All ages welcome. Group size is limited to 24 people. Program will be held outdoors in the campground’s amphitheater.
Sunday, Sept. 20, from 9-11 a.m., the fall foliage bike tour will be conducted. Participants will join the park naturalist for a morning bike ride along the Lowlands Trail to look at the colors of fall and the natural processes that cause the dramatic change. Participants should bring their own bicycles or borrow one from the park. The ride will be 3-5 miles on an improved gravel trail. All experience levels welcome. The group size is limited. Pre-registration is required by Friday, Sept. 18. Participants should meet outside in front of the park’s Wildlife Center.
Also Sunday, Sept. 20 from 1-3 p.m. will be a second session of Monarch Watch Butterfly Tagging. A repeat of Thursday’s program with a short presentation followed by a chance to catch, tag, and release monarch butterflies. Arial nets will be provided. Those participating should be prepared to walk through fields. All participants must wear face masks. Attendance is limited to 24 people. Pre-registration is recommended. The program is weather-dependent. Those participating should meet outdoors in front of the park’s Wildlife Center.
To mitigate the potential spread of COVID-19, until further notice, all programs at Sinnemahoning State Park will be held outdoors, limited to 25 people or fewer, follow social-distancing guidelines, and require use of face masks. All participants must wear face coverings while attending state park programs.
To pre-register, or for more information, please visit the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resource’s calendar of events http://events.dcnr.pa.gov. Those needing assistance with online registration, should call the park’s office at 647-8401 and dial 0 for the front desk.