Clearfield County Prison Board heard a proposal to cut overtime hours at the Clearfield County Jail.
From January to October, the cost for overtime for corrections officers at the Clearfield County Jail was $381,000. That amount has already exceeded the $250,000 the board budgeted for 2019. If the trend continues, it is expected the cost for 2019 will be $457,000.
Clearfield County Commissioner Mark McCracken and jail board member presented a plan to add five full-time corrections officers to the existing 2020 employee roster. He explained the total annual costs for their salaries and benefits would be $217,500 and with estimated overtime, the annual cost for the year would be $417,500.
“That would more than cover the overtime at the Clearfield County Jail and give some extra,” McCracken said.
Under the plan, he said, “Most overtime could be eliminated plus there would be approximately 60 extra corrections officer’s coverage hours per pay cycle. If it works as planned, most of the $200,000 budged would be saved. I think it makes sense from this standpoint to put five good people on.”
CCJ Warden Greg Collins said part of the overtime issue has to do with the amount of inmates at the jail.
“There is a minimum number of corrections officers per shift. When the numbers expand then we have to add people to cover the shift. In the past we have had to fall back on hiring more part-time officers.”
Member and County Controller Tom Adamson said he did not see any reason to add more full-time COs or to change the current practice.
“Overall, we are right on the budget even though the overtime is out of whack, everything else is good,” he said.
Member and Commissioner Tony Scotto said although numbers to date for the current year may not be exceeding the total 2109 budget, he has concerns they would eventually be higher because the commissioners have hired a director of nursing, a position that was not included in the current year’s spending plan.
“That’s why the current situation looks good. The numbers will be on there for next year and we will see higher costs,” he explained.
Adamson responded the costs for the director of nursing’s salary are being reimbursed by the court and doctor’s salary is set by contract.
“When you look at the budget we are right on for this year and should be for next year,” he stated.