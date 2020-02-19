Following an executive session Tuesday for personnel matters, Clearfield County Prison Board unanimously authorized discharging a complaint filed by a Clearfield resident over alleged treatment she said she received last year at the Clearfield County Jail.
Board Chairman President Judge Fredric Ammerman said the board’s personnel committee had reviewed a video and corresponding evidence presented in support of a claim made by Jan Gaikwad. At the board’s November meeting, Gaikwad criticized treatment she had received earlier in the year while she was detained for 48 hours at the jail. She requested the board’s help because a complaint she filed with the jail’s Warden Greg Collins over the conduct by one of the jail’s corrections officers had been dismissed.
Ammerman on Tuesday said the personnel committee had watched surveillance video from the jail and examined substantiating evidence, some of it provided by Gaikwad, and discussed the matter during executive session.
“We do not believe what she said occurred has occurred,” he said at the meeting.
Ammerman read a letter from committee member District Attorney Ryan Sayers who was unable to attend Tuesday’s meeting because he was out of the county. Sayers’ communication noted, “As you are aware I did not approve (Gaikwad’s) private criminal complaint after the review of the documents she provided to the District Magisterial Judge and after watching the video from the jail. Additionally, after reviewing the jail’s use of force policy in conjunction with what I saw in the video, I do not believe that any of the corrections officers violated that policy.”
A motion was made by Controller Tom Adamson and seconded by Commissioner Dave Glass to deny the complaint and to have the board take no further action on the matter.
Ammerman also noted Gaikwad had submitted a right-to-know request for a copy of the video to Clearfield County. He said the commissioners, county Solicitor Heather Bozovich and the county’s human relations department officials had determined Gaikwad could watch the video but could not have a copy.
“We allowed her to view the video of what occurred when she was brought into the jail and held in the cell,” Commissioner John Sobel said. He said Gaikwad was denied a copy of the tape for security reasons.
Ammerman said, “The board considers this matter to be closed.”