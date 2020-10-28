Premiere Wedding Venue and Event Center will hold a grand opening Saturday at its facility located at 150 Industrial Park Rd., Clearfield.
The event will feature a bridal show from noon to 4 p.m., trunk or treat from 4-6:30 p.m. and fireworks at 7 p.m.
The bridal show will feature 15 vendors who provide various types of wedding services such as disc jockeys, bartenders, caterers, florists and makeup artists. It will also be an opportunity for couples to visit the facility and view its features. Trunk or treat is open to children of all ages. Vendors from the bridal show will offer treats inside the hall and there will also be others in the parking lot.
Owner Roger Hull said he purchased the building in March to partner with his business, Premiere Limousine Service, because the Clearfield area currently has few available facilities to accommodate large groups.
“There is not a lot around since The Florian closed. This works well with our limousine company. Its a good add-on,” he explained.
He remodeled and refurbished the space that includes a 175-seat reception hall with a bar, a smaller conference room that can seat 40 enabling it to be used for meetings, showers, family reunions and parties. There is also a lounge just off the hall.
The hall’s decor is neutral. Hall said the space was decorated that way on purpose to allow couples a canvas to add their own adornments and decorations in keeping with the style of their reception.
“Couples can fix the space up like they want it. Many couples want something that is special, unique and means something to them,” Hull said.
Hall said the next piece of the project is to remodel the outdoor space around the facility. Plans are to add flower beds, landscaping, walkways, a fire pit and other features that will allow weddings and receptions to be held outside on the grounds. He said the projects will take place, weather permitting, during the winter months. He said he wants to offer couples attractive space to host an outdoor wedding or reception or a beautiful backdrop for their photographs.
The facility has a large parking lot.
“Also, we are not in town so the neighbors will not be bothered. This is a nice, out-of-the-way facility,” he explained.
Hull said the venue has partnerships with services needed for a wedding and reception including an officiant, caterers, disc jockeys, bar tenders and others. Hull said he will also work with couples who want to bring in their own services.
Premiere Wedding Venue and Event Center is currently following all Center for Disease Control protocol and recommendations. It offers hand sanitizer, temperature checks, cleaning and sanitizing.
For information or to book an event call 569-7447.