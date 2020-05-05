COALPORT — Coalport Borough Council will now be opening its future meetings with prayer.
At Monday’s meeting, council with a split vote adopted a resolution calling for it to begin monthly business meetings with prayer.
Council President Barby Trent told fellow members she believed starting meetings with prayer is proper.
“The U.S. Congress opens with prayer and other municipalities do it. If its good enough for them it ought to be good enough for us,” she told members.
Councilman Robert Lee said he personally did not have any issues with commencing meetings with prayer, but said he was concerned council should be mindful of all beliefs.
The resolution adopted by council calls for council to open its business meetings with prayer. Prayers will be offered by members of the local ministerium who are willing to participate, with each participating on a rotating basis. A representation of all denominations and religions are encouraged to participate in the opening prayers.
The ordinance notes, “in accordance with the rights of every individual, anyone who does not wish to participate in prayer will be brought into council’s chambers prior to the proceeding of borough business.”
“We can’t discriminate. Anyone who wants to participate we can’t turn away,” Trent said, adding she would reach out to the ministerium and request members participate on a rotating schedule.
Lee said he was in agreement now that he had an opportunity to review the resolution.
“I just wanted to make sure no lines were being crossed.”
Councilman Kevin Swauger voted no.
“I am not opposed to prayer. I just believe there should be separation between religion and politics,” he explained.
Previously, council held a moment of silence before saluting the American flag.