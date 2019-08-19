State Police at Clearfield
A Bellefonte woman was injured in a two-vehicle accident Friday evening while she was traveling on Interstate 80 in Rush Township.
Officers reported Joy A. Day, 33, was operating a 2011 Mazda west on the highway when she was struck by an unknown vehicle. The vehicle, believed to be a white charter bus, changed lanes and struck Day’s vehicle causing it to spin, coming to rest off the highway. The unknown vehicle left the scene. Day, who was wearing a seatbelt, was transported to UPMC Altoona with minor injuries.
Officers say the vehicle should have damage to its left side and is possibly missing a left rear tire.
Anyone with information should contact PSP Clearfield at 857-3800.
Officers were assisted by Winburne Fire Co., Moshannon Valley EMS and Clearfield EMS.
Clearfield Borough Police
Officers reported a lost wallet was located along state Route 879.
———
Officers responded to a drug-related incident on Daisy Street. The investigation is ongoing.
———
Officers responded to a report of a collapsed tree that had fallen onto a house. On arrival, everyone in the house was found to be safe.
———
Officers assisted Lawrence Township Police with identifying and detaining a man with a warrant.
———
Officers were notified of an incident involving harassment
———
Officers assisted Lawrence Township Police at a Clearfield business for a report of two suspicious women in a vehicle.
Lawrence Township
Charges will be filed against a Clearfield man. Officers report they served a warrant Saturday at 211 Maple Ave., Clearfield and located Justin Martell, 24, inside the residence.
Martell was taken into custody for failing to appear on a warrant for previous drug charges. He was taken to the Clearfield County Jail where he was searched and found to be in possession of a marijuana pipe. Charges of drug paraphernalia will be filed and charges of hindering apprehension are pending.
———
A Woodland woman and a Mineral Springs man were taken to the Clearfield County Jail Saturday. Officers report they located a vehicle with a forged inspection sticker in a parking lot at 100 Super Center Dr., Clearfield.
Through the investigation, they found Andrew Knepp, 41, had altered the sticker and operated the vehicle while it was suspended. It was also discovered Knepp had several active warrants.
Knepp’s passenger, Nicole Gaines, 40, had an active warrant through the Clearfield County Sheriff’s department. She was searched and found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. Charges will be filed against both Knepp and Gaines.
———
Charges were filed against a Clearfield man Saturday. Officers reported stopping Aaron Potter, 44, on Park Avenue Extension, Clearfield. During the investigation, they determined Potter was under the influence of alcohol. He was asked to submit to blood testing at the local hospital. Potter refused and was released to a sober individual.
———
A Clearfield woman was charged for driving under the influence early Sunday morning. Officers reported stopping Sunday Greenwell, 46, for traveling through a posted stop sign on SR 879. Greenwell was discovered to be under the influence of alcohol to a degree that rendered her incapable of operating a vehicle safely. She refused blood testing and was charged with DUI as well as numerous traffic violations.
Curwensville Boro
Officers assisted Clearfield Borough Police in attempting to serve a warrant on a known man living in Curwensville.
———
Officers assisted state police at Clearfield with a suspicious incident on the Curwensville-Grampian Highway. A woman was reported to have been walking in the middle of the road.
———
Officers took a woman into custody for entering a home without permission. The woman was found to be under the influence and told officers a clown had advised her she had permission to enter the home after stating it was Halloween.
State Police at Punxsy
A LaJose man was injured Saturday afternoon in a one-vehicle accident. Officers report Gordon J. Hines, 19, was operating a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado while traveling east on Five Points Road in Chest Township. He failed to negotiate a left turn and his vehicle struck a bridge abutment. The vehicle sustained disabling damage. Hines, who was wearing a seatbelt, was transported by ambulance to Miner’s Hospital, Hastings with suspected minor injuries. He will be cited for driving a vehicle at a safe speed.
Officers were assisted by Westover Fire Co. and Hastings EMS.