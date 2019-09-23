State Police at Clearfield
A search is underway for an Osceola Mills man in connection to a report of terroristic threats in Osceola Mills. Officers report they are looking for Randy Potter, 21, who assaulted a 78-year-old Philipsburg man Thursday.
During the incident, Potter punched the victim twice in the face and head causing physical injuries. Potter then told the victim he would kill him. The victim received medical treatment for his injuries and Potter fled.
Officers issued a warrant for Potter for charges including terrioristic threats, simple assault and harassment Anyone with information on Potter’s whereabouts are asked to call state police at Clearfield at 857-3800.
Clearfield Borough Police
No report.
Lawrence Township
Officers investigated a report of a vehicle striking a bicycle Friday on Turnpike Avenue, Clearfield. The operator of the bicycle rode off a hill into the path of a motorist who was able to avoid striking him head on although contact was made with the side of the vehicle. Minor injuries were reported. Officers did not release the name of the driver or the bicycle operator.
–––
A Lecontes Mills man was housed in the Clearfield County Jail Sunday after officers were dispatched to a business on state route 879 for a report of a man passed out behind the wheel in the restaurant’s drive through. The man was identified as Dustin McGovern, 32. During the investigation, McGovern was discovered to be under the influence of alcohol to the degree that it prevented him incapable of operating the vehicle safely. He was transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield for blood testing and was housed in CCJ until he became sober. Charges are pending the receipt of test results.
Curwensville Boro
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsy
Officers investigated a report of theft by deception on Harkleroad Road Saturday. They reported a Mahaffey man gave $650 in four Amazon gift cards to an unknown person.
–––
Three Westover residents were charged on Sept. 16 following a report of assault on Punkin Ridge Road, Chest Township. Richard Breeden, 27, Leigh-anna Evette, 19 and Brian McCurry, 39 were charged with simple assault and harassment after they were involved in an altercation.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
A one-vehicle accident occurred Sept. 16 in Taylor Township on Interstate 99. Norman W. Hooven, 72 of Port Matilda was operating a 2014 Honda CRV north when a bear crossed the road. Hooven struck the bear. Both Hooven and his passenger, Phyllis Hooven, 68, of Port Matilda were wearing their seat belts Phyllis Hooven was transported to UPMC Altoona for a minor injury. The bear was deceased and taken by the state Game Commission.
–––
Officers investigated a report of disorderly conduct Thursday on Loch Lomond Road, Rush Township. A 14-year-old Philipsburg youth was making unreasonable noise while operating a dirt bike on a public road. The boy was cited through district magisterial court.