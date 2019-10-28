State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough Police
No report.
Lawrence Township
Charges of endangering the welfare of a child were filed against a DuBois woman and a Grampian man. Officers were called to 100 Super Center Dr., Clearfield, Thursday, Oct. 10, for a report of a small child locked alone in a vehicle. Store employees told officers someone had noticed the child and reported it to the store. Employees had attempted to contact the vehicle’s owner via the intercom and then contacted police.
Officers report the child was locked in the vehicle for more than 20 minutes when Danielle Elensky, 30, exited the store and came to the vehicle. She stated she and Christopher Hertlein only thought they would be a few minutes in the store and did not understand the problem.
———
A Curwensville man and a Frenchville man were not injured in a two-vehicle accident Wednesday, Oct. 16 on the Clearfield-Shawville Highway. Officers reported Matthew T. Wills, 40, of Curwensville, operating a 2006 Mazda, attempted to make a left-hand turn from the turning lane into a business before he was cleared to do so. Wills hit the side of a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado operated by Jason A. Hurley, 38, of Frenchville. Both drivers were wearing their seat-belts and were not injured.
———
Officers responded to a parking lot on Daisy Street Extension for a report of a hit and run Sunday. An unknown vehicle hit a 2013 Dodge Durango causing damage to its bumper and fled the scene. The owner of the Durango was not identified by police. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police.
———
A Bradford woman was housed in the Clearfield County Jail Sunday. Officers investigated a report on a drunk and disorderly woman at a hotel on the Clearfield-Shawville Highway. Officers were assisted by Clearfield Borough Police and located Jennifer Byrd, 40, who had been drinking and fell asleep in her vehicle.
Officers reported the woman had become separated from her friends and decided to lay on the vehicle’s car horn for an extended time in an attempt to wake them where they were staying inside the hotel. Byrd was taken into custody and transported to the CCJ. She was cited for public drunkenness and disorderly conduct.
Curwensville Boro
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
State Police at Rockview
A Smithmill woman was found to be in possession of drugs following a vehicle stop on U.S. 322 on Tuesday, Oct. 8. Officers reported Krista Moyer, 37, was found driving while her license was suspended and to be in possession of a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
———
Officers reported a trail camera was found on property on Stauffer Road, Boggs Township, Centre County. Anyone with information should contact Trooper Eichelberger at PSP Rockview at 355-7545.