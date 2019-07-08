Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
A Morrisdale woman and a Philipsburg man were arrested Friday following a incident of harassment. Officers report the 31-year-old woman and the 37-year-old man got into a physical altercation on Kimberly Lane in Morris Township. Charges against both will be filed.
———
A 37-year-old Clearfield man was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence following a two-vehicle accident Friday afternoon. Officers report Jeremy L. Adams, 37, was operating a 2007 Jeep Grand Cherokee north on Drane Highway in Boggs Township when he failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Drane Highway and Old Erie Pike. He crashed into a 2016 Isuzu NPR HD driven by Cody K. Bailey, 29, of Rockton, who was traveling east on Old Erie Pike through the intersection.
Bailey’s passenger, Nevin T. Lamoreau, 21, of Grampian, was not wearing his seat belt and was ejected from Bailey’s vehicle through the window of the passenger door. He was transported to UPMC Altoona and was later released with minor injuries.
Bailey was transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield. He was later released with minor injuries. Adams was taken to Penn Highlands Clearfield. Charges against him will be filed pending the results of blood testing.
Philipsburg Volunteer Fire Department and Clearfield EMS assisted at the scene.
———
A Fallentimber man was transported to the Clearfield County Jail Saturday. Daniel Skiver, 34, failed to stop his vehicle while driving on state Route 53, Glendale Boulevard even though the officer who tried to stop him for a traffic violation activated his lights and sirens.
The pursuit continued approximately six miles before Skiver stopped on Skyline Drive. He was found to have active warrants. Charges against Skiver for fleeing and eluding and other traffic violations will be filed in the district magisterial court.
———
On Saturday and Sunday, a sobriety checkpoint was conducted by members of state police, Punxsutawney barracks, in Clearfield County. The results are two arrested for driving under the influence, one arrest for misdemeanor warrant, four contacts for DUI, two criminal arrests, 15 arrests for summary traffic offenses and 32 warnings issued for traffic offenses.
Clearfield Borough Police
No report.
Lawrence Township
Charges were filed against a Philipsburg man and a Frenchville woman. Officers investigated a report of retail theft that occurred on June 12 at a business at 100 Supercenter Dr., Clearfield. During the investigation, officers identified the man as Logan Knipple, 21 and Mary Jayne Leigey, 19. The two stole a miniature circular saw, saw blades, socks and personal hygiene products valued at $76.46, without tax.
Knipple and Leigey were identified after being arrested for a second incident of retail theft on June 21. New charges for retail theft and receiving stolen property have been filed.
———
A Clearfield woman was housed at the Clearfield County Jail on a 48-hour detainer. Officers investigated a report Thursday of a suspicious person in a tan vehicle at a business at 1007 S. Second St., Clearfield. They discovered Brandie Siverling, 38, to be under the influence of a controlled substance. She was transported to the Lawrence Township Police Department for drug evaluation and later to Penn Highlands Clearfield for blood testing.
———
A Clearfield man will have summary charges filed against. Officers report a vehicle stop for moving violations was conducted Friday on the Clearfield-Glen Richey Highway. While they were speaking to the vehicle’s occupants, officers observed a cooler in the vehicle that contained beer. All occupants were under the age of 21. Cameron Thomas, 19, was identified as the vehicle’s owner.
Curwensville Boro
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsy
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.