Police searching for escaped inmate

PUNXSUTAWNEY — Pennsylvania State Police are currently searching for an inmate of Jefferson County Jail who reportedly escaped while on work release in Brookville on Sept. 10.
According to a news release from Punxsutawney-based state police, Michael Alan Brewer, 35, escaped while on work release at Humphrey Charcoal in Brookville around 8 a.m. on Sept. 10.
Brewer is described as a white male with blonde hair and blue eyes. He is roughly 6 feet tall and weighs around 175 pounds. Brewer also wears corrective lenses.
State police said Brewer was last seen on Knoxdale Road near Anita by Jefferson County Sheriff deputies on Sept. 10.
Brewer is registered on the Megan’s Law website, according to police. The website lists Brewer’s primary offense as indecent assault, and he has been listed since 2006.
Anyone with information about Brewer’s escape is asked to contact state police in Punxsutawney at 814-938-0510.