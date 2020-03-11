CURWENSVILLE — A portion of Curwensville Borough Council’s meeting on Monday centered around the police department.
Mayor John Adams reported in February the department managed 54 incidents including 13 traffic stops, issuing six citations and five instances of assisting other police departments.
Last month, the borough received fines from district magisterial courts totaling $570.38 and court fines in the amount of $203.86.
Adams also notified council the department’s policy and procedures handbook was reviewed and updated 12 years ago.
“The hanbook was last revised in 2008. There are four items that need to be added,” Adams said.
They include the use of tasers, the school resource officer stationed at the Curwensville Area School District, administration of naloxone for the reversal of opioid overdose and secondary employment for officers.
“I’d like the department to get together to review the items to be added. They will also need to be reviewed by the solicitor before they can be added to the handbook,” Adams reported.