Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
Officers investigated a report of rubbish scatter on a property on Bob Road, Jordan Township. The incident occurred between July 14-28. An unknown person placed a pool liner and used cat litter on a 36-year-old Madera man’s property without his permission. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 857-3800.
— — —
Officers investigated a report of theft by deception on July 21. They report a 72-year-old Morrisdale woman reported an unknown person attempted to open an online account with the Social Security Administration using her Social Security number. The investigation continues.
— — —
A Coalport man was arrested July 21 for drug possession. Officers reported contacting Michael Weakland, 32, outside his vehicle at his residence on state Route 53 based on active arrest warrants. Weakland was taken into custody and found to be in possession of illegal narcotics and paraphernalia. He was transported to the Clearfield County Jail. Charges were filed in District Magisterial Court Judge James Glass.
— — —
A Ramey man was arrested for threatening physical contact against a 32-year-old Houtzdale woman. Officers reported responding to a disturbance on Main Street in Ramey, July 25 between the victim and Richard Gutherie, 48, During a verbal confrontation, Gutherie threatened her with physical contact. Charges are pending.
— — —
A West Decatur man was arrested for threatening physical contact against two West Decatur men. Officers reported investigating a property dispute on Old Erie Pike. Glenn Goss, 75, threatened to beat up the 38 and 32-year-old men. Charges are pending.
— — —
A Tyrone man was arrested Wednesday following a traffic stop on the Philipsburg-Woodland Highway in Bradford Township. Bradley Miller, 36, was taken into custody in a business’ parking lot after he was found to be in possession of a small amount of marijuana.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
A Williamsport woman will have charges filed against her after attempting to pay for services at a business located at 850 Leonard St., Clearfield on June 24. Jacqueline Lewis, 41, attempted to pay for a service using a counterfeit $100 bill. Charges are pending.
— — —
Charges were filed against a Clearfield man following an incident at a Clearfield motel Thursday. Officers responded to a disturbance and found Michael Pino, 45, confronted a resident about mowing grass behind the motel. Pino admitted to losing his temper and striking the other resident. He was believed to be under the influence of alcohol and was transported to the Clearfield County Jail on a 48-hour detainer.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
A DuBois man was arrested following a traffic stop on July 14 at the intersection of Bee Line Highway and Interstate 80 in Sandy Township. Officers report Thomas Carfley, 42, showed signs of being impaired and driving under the influence. Charges are pending following test results.
———
Officers are investigating a report of criminal mischief along Irven Lane, Huston Township. Unknown persons entered a 56-year-old Punxsutawney woman’s property and damaged a pond and killed Koi fish by disconnecting air filtration and feeding systems. The damage estimate is approximatey $700.
DuBois City Police
Officers were conducting a foot patrol Friday in the city park when they heard a loud crashing sound coming from the area of the basketball courts. They witnessed a man running from where the sound came from towards the YMCA. Police were able to make contact with the 20-year-old man who admitted to flipping over a picnic table and knocking over several trash cans. Officers could smell a strong odor of a alcoholic beverage coming from the man’s breath. He was released to his mother. Multiple summary violations are pending.
— — —
Officers were dispatched Friday evening to investigate an incident of a man being harassed on Facebook. After speaking to him, officers advised him to tell the known person who are harassing him to stop all contact with him. The man was advised if the messages continue, charges of harassment could be filed against the individuals.
— — —
Officers were dispatched Friday evening to South Main Street for the report of an intoxicated woman laying behind the fire department. They identified the female, found that she had an active 302 warrant and she walked away from the hospital. She was then transported back to the hospital.
— — —
Officer were dispatched Friday evening to the area of Morrison Street. and West Weber Avenue. for a welfare check on a female pushing a stroller with a baby crying very loudly. They made contact with the mother and child. The mother stated that she was walking to her father’s house and that everything was okay. Officers confirmed that the female and the child were okay.
— — —
Officers were on patrol early Saturday morning near the city park when they made contact with three juveniles playing basketball at the city park. They explained the curfew and the park’s ordinance to them. Their guardians were called and they were released to them.