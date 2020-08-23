Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
Officers are investigating the theft at the Lawrence Park Village housing complex. Between Thursday and Saturday, two storage sheds were broken into and two five-gallon gas cans removed. Anyone with information should contact the Lawrence Township Police Department at 765-1533.
———
A Clearfield woman was taken to the Clearfield County Jail after in incident of public drunkenness and disorderly conduct early Saturday morning. Officers responded to a report of public drunkenness in the area of the 100 block of Byers Street.
They discovered Kristy Turner, 45, to be under the influence of alcohol. She had walked to her neighbor’s porch and began yelling at them. She then struck one of the men in the head.
Turner was taken into custody and transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield where she was medically cleared. She was taken to the jail where she was housed on a 48-hour detainer.
Curwensville Boro
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
Officers investigated a report of forged checks through a business on Bennetts Valley Highway in Huston Township. The investigation continues.
DuBois City
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
Morris-Cooper Regional
No report.
State Police at Punxsy
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No. report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No. report.
State Police at Rockview
Officers investigated a theft on Aug. 5 on Bucktail Lane in Burnside Township. A 44-year-old Moshannon man had a Donald Trump flag and flag pole, valued at $50, taken from his property by an 18-year-old Endicott, N.Y. Man. Charges were filed through District Magisterial Court No. 49-3-03.
———
Three people were taken to Mount Nittany Hospital for evaluation and treatment following a single vehicle accident on Interstate 80 in Boggs Township, Centre County, Thursday.
Officers reported a 2015 Chevrolet Impala operated by Demarko English, 28, of Fairfield, Ohio was traveling in the right lane when English lost control and struck a guide rail. The vehicle crossed traffic and left the roadway, striking an embankment before rolling over.
English and his passengers, Rhey Orme, 27, of Arizona and Esita Calhoun, 21, of Dayton, Ohio were transported to the hospital with suspected minor injuries. All three were wearing seat-belts.
English was charged with driving on roadways laned for traffic.