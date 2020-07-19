Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
A handgun was found Friday on Hardscrabble Road in Morris Township. The gun is a Rock Island Armory 9mm. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.
– – –
A Clearfield man was injured in a crash Tuesday. Officers reported Ralph G. Lingle, 24, was driving a 2001 Porshe when he lost control of the vehicle. The car traveled across both lanes of traffic striking the guiderails in numerous locations.
Officers reported the severity of his injuries were unknown. Lingle was transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield by Moshannon Valley EMS. The Winburne Fire Co. also assisted at the scene. Lingle will be charged for driving on roads laned for traffic.
– – –
A Penfield man was arrested on Monday, July 6 for drug possession after officers investigated a report of drugs found on Anderson Creek Road in Pine Township. The investigation continues.
– – –
A Curwensville man was arrested Thursday. Officers reported they attempted to stop the 30-year-old unidentified man who was operating a vehicle near the intersection of Shawville-Church and Shawville-Croft Highway in Goshen Township.
The driver failed to stop and a pursuit began. The pursuit went on for a short distance when the vehicle left the roadway and entered an all-terrain vehicle trail where the vehicle became disabled. The operator was found to be under the influence of alchohol and was taken into custody. Charges will be filed in district magisterial court No. 46-3-03. The man's passenger was issued two traffic citations.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
No report.
Curwensville Boro
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
Officers are investigating a rape reported Friday in Rose Township, Jefferson County. The victim was a 17-year-old Falls Creek male.
DuBois City
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsy
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No. report.
State Police at Rockview
Officers recovered two bicycles Friday along Port Matilda Highway in Rush Township. The bikes are a blue and silver MGX DXR and a silver and white Genesis V2900 with bicycle license No. P2029405. Anyone with information should call police at 355-7545.
– – –
No injuries were reported in an accident Thursday on North East Presqueisle Street in Philipsburg. Officers reported Dorothy E. Reams, 72, of Philipsburg, operating a 2018 Subaru Impreza, was stopped in the eastbound lane waiting to turn onto Center Street. Her vehicle was struck by a 2002 Mack RD600 operated by Glen A. Peachey, 39, of Mill Creek as he was making a turn from the westbound lane of Presqueisle Street onto northbound Center Street.
Reams' vehicle sustained minor damage to the rear bumper. Peachey's vehicle was not damaged. Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts and were not injured in the crash. Both vehicles were able to be driven from the scene.
Ream's vehicle was towed after she experienced a medical emergency and was transported to Mount Nittany Hospital by Moshannon Valley EMS.