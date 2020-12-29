Josh Woods and Tim Nebgen, who are friends and work partners, are collaborating with a goal to add a geocache trail to Clearfield County’s existing trail system.
Woods, who serves as the community traffic safety project coordinator for Highway Safety Network, and Nebgen, safety press officer for the state Department of Transportation’s Engineering District 2-0, are in the planning stages of recreation venture that will also serve to educate the public on how to prevent traffic fatalities.
Woods said, “I work for Highway Safety Network, a non-profit corporation dedicated to injury prevention and a reduction in the number of traffic-related crashes, injuries and deaths. Part of our work is to administer a Community Traffic Safety Project grant on behalf of PennDOT. The goal of the grant is to reduce the number of traffic crashes and fatalities with the ultimate goal of working toward eliminating all traffic deaths.”
Woods, who serves as the grant’s coordinator, said one of his duties is to educate members of the public on traffic safety, often through in-person activities such as programs and presentations.
“With in-person events currently on hold due to the rise in COVID-19 cases many events, presentations, and program have been canceled, I was looking for a safe way to distribute traffic safety messaging to the public. As a geocacher myself, I recognize many residents are looking for things that they can do with their families and they are looking to get out of the house right now.”
Nebgen and Visit Clearfield County Director Josiah Jones were contacted to present the idea and ask about partnering on the venture.
“Visit Clearfield County already has five geocaching trails and activity on those trails has increased during 2020. So it seems timing for developing a new trail online is perfect,” Woods said.
The trail will contain approximately 20 caches geared towards teens and their families. Each cache will contain a safety message about a variety of topics, all with a safety theme, including bicycle, pedestrian, aggressive driving, impaired or distracted driving,commercial motor vehicles, flooding and others, Woods explained.
“Some of these topics were chosen based on the prospective location, while others were chosen based on crash data that shows a need in a specific area.”
A passport book will be offered to participants. Participants will use the passport to identify a key word at each cache and answer a question regarding each site’s traffic safety topic. Participants who correctly identify all the key words by answering all the questions will receive a reward coin for completing the trail.
Work is currently underway to get permission for the sites that will be included in the trail.
“The geo trail is still in its infancy, as we have not yet requested permission from property owners to place the caches at prospective locations. However, I can tell you that it is our goal to partner with Visit Clearfield County to spotlight the county’s recreation areas, attractions, and hidden gems,” Woods said.
Plans are to have the trail ready to go by late spring or early summer.
Woods said, “I want to thank Tim Nebgen at PennDOT and Josiah Jones and Visit Clearfield County’s geocaching committee for their positive support of this project.”
Nebgen thanked Woods for the idea and the work he has put into creating the trail. “It’s been a great collaboration, and I’m excited for spring to see the fruit the effort will bear.”