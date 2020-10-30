The annual Christmas Eve dinner will continue although it will be a slightly different format this year.
The 2020 dinner will be held Thursday, Dec. 24. This is the 21st year for the meal which for the first time, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, will be available for take out only. There will be no meals available for dining in. Dinner preparations, deliveries coordination and meal pickup will be at The After Dark, 309 N. Third St., Clearfield.
Last year nearly 750 meals were served and 33 local families and 84 children were provided with holiday gifts.
“None of this would be able to be accomplished if we did not have the help and generous support of local businesses and organizations,” committee member Diane Evans said.
Representatives from local organizations, fire companies and clubs have organized and are holding meetings to begin planning for the meal. Donation letters were recently sent to local businesses asking they again support the effort either with donations of food for the meal or finances to help purchase gifts for less fortunate children.
“Everything is on schedule and moving right along,” committee member Steve Livergood said, adding, “I am just so proud of everyone for their willingness to help and move this forward.
Those who would like to make a donation for the meal, volunteer or who would like additional information are asked to contact Livergood at 203-1487; Diane Evans, 592-6275; Dave Evans, 592-4604 or Jen Ireland, 762-9647.
Those who want to reserve a meal may do so beginning Tuesday, Dec. 1.
Livergood of Clearfield and his wife Kelly came up with the idea to serve a Christmas Eve dinner when, following a family tragedy, they were looking for ways to benefit to the community they had leaned on to get them through a dark period in their lives. Livergood pitched the idea of hosting a Christmas Eve dinner to several of his friends and they agreed to help him.
Through the help of those friends and family members and donations from local businesses the group was able to cook and serve a meal for more than 70 less-fortunate people and purchase Christmas gifts for one family. After the meal was over, Livergood asked volunteers whether they were interested in continuing the practice. All were willing and the tradition was born.
Several years later the Clearfield Cycle Club offered to assist the effort by delivering meals — a feature of the meal that still exists as residents of Clearfield, Curwensville and West Decatur are able to call up to a few weeks before the meal to reserve dinners by only providing their address, a return telephone number and the number of meals they need.