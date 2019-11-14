Clearfield County Recreation and Tourism Authority on Wednesday granted sponsorship funds for the Groundhog Wine Festival.
Members authorized spending up to $4,000 to underwrite costs for meet and greet sessions with YouTube short-film star Pittsburgh Dad.
Kenn Starr and Andrew Starr of Starr Hill Winery spoke at CCRTA’s meeting about the 14th annual festival scheduled for Feb. 1 at the Expo II building at the Clearfield Driving Park. The event is advertised as the largest indoor wine festival in the commonwealth.
Two sessions are available from 1-4 p.m. and 5-8:30 p.m. Advance tickets are $25 each or $30 at the door. The festival will feature 15 wineries and 30 vendors, he said. Additional details and ticket orders can be placed at www.groundhogwinefest.com.
Kenn Starr reported the festival brings numerous people to Clearfield County. He said through the festival’s history, visitors from 40 states have attended along with representation from 37 of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties.
Kenn Starr said he has booked Pittsburgh Dad because he believes festival goers will enjoy meeting him.
Members did not approve the $11,000 Star Hill Winery requested from CCRTA’s grant funds as a sponsorship. The winery’s grant application said additional funds would have paid for marketing for the festival. Director Josiah Jones said Visit Clearfield County has already paid for some advertising for the festival. “We have put a lot into this already,” he told members. Jones estimated the value at approximately $6,000.
The festival received $1,000 from CCRTA last year.