Pine Township Supervisors discussed what they feel is unreliable cell service in the township.
Chairman Dave Johnson on Wednesday reported he was contacted by AT&T concerning its first responder program, FirstNET.
Johnson said since he serves as the township’s emergency management coordinator, he fits the criteria to qualify for the service. He said he told the representative signals throughout the township are very spotty and most cell phones do not work.
The representative offered to check the availability of service in the township.
Johnson said the representative told him the review is based on three levels of service and the majority of the township currently has the lowest level.
Johnson said he told the representative he was not surprised by the information.
Supervisors also reported the township is now utilizing Clearfield County’s subdivision and land development ordinance and discussed purchasing dust suppressant that will be applied in the spring along the residential areas of township roads.