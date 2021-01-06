Pine Township Supervisors adopted a resolution associated with the $1.2 million grant it is submitting to the state Department of Community and Economic Development for funds to upgrade Greenwood Road.
At its monthly rescheduled meeting Monday, by accepting the resolution, the board unanimously approved a request be submitted to DCED’s Commonwealth Financing Authority for $1,281,468 from its multimodal transportation funds to improve township Road 488/Greenwood Road.
Chairman Dave Johnson said, “At the board’s December meeting, the supervisors agreed that we would revise our DCED grant application given that the 30 percent matching fund is now being waived for municipalities.”
At the December meeting, Johnson reported he had been contacted by a DCED representative concerning an application the township submitted for a lesser amount of funding to repair a portion of the road. The representative inquired whether the supervisors had scaled back the project because they were concerned about the 30 percent match for the funding.
Johnson said he explained the township has limited funds and tried to plan a project within perimeters that it would not have trouble budgeting a match.
The representative said the match will be waived for municipalities that have successful applications.
After hearing the report from Johnson, the board approved submitting a request to repair the entire road’s base and resurface the highway. The deadline for grant submissions is Friday, Jan. 15