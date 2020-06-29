Pine Township Supervisors heard preparatory work on a section of Greenwood Township has wrapped up and continued with plans to apply for funding to restore a section of the highway.
At Wednesday’s meeting, Chairman Dave Johnson reported “Greenwood Road work is completed. Bell Township did an excellent job. It was a very successful effort.”
In January, the board approved an agreement with Bell Township to perform the process of grinding the sections of the road to be improved, grading the highway and rolling the surface to prepare it for the process of sealing coating the highway’s surface. Jefferson Paving of Brookville was approved by the township to perform seal coating of the section once the preparation was done.
Johnson said there was more stone than was needed for the preparatory work so it was used to repair several other sections of the road. “It was more of a benefit than we had originally envisioned,” Johnson said.
The supervisors also discussed its application to the state Department of Community and Economic Development for the Multimodal Transportation Fund.
Johnson said if the application is successful, additional work will be done to Greenwood Road including additional work to build the base of the road to raise the height of the road by 14 inches and reworking access points to each of the resident’s driveways along the section of the highway.
DCED’s Multimodal Transportation Fund provides grants to encourage economic development and ensure that a safe and reliable system of transportation is available to the residents of the commonwealth, according to information on its website. Applications are due July 31 with a $100 submission fee.
Although the township has received several awards from Clearfield County Conservation District’s Dirt and Gravel Road program to upgrade sections of the highway, Johnson said there are other parts of the road need a “full depth reclamation.”
He said estimates for the work are approximately $175,000 which would make the township’s 30 percent share more than $52,000. “I think that is still a reasonable amount,” Johnson said.
The supervisors approved a resolution supporting the grant application and naming Secretary Carol Romanski the person to sign all related paperwork for the grant application.