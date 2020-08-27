Pine Township Chairman Dave Johnson related an interesting discovery at Wednesday’s business meeting.
He said while doing research to validate information included in the application requesting funding to upgrade Greenwood Road using a grant from the state Department of Community and Economic Development’s Multimodal Transportation Fund, he found the township had completed a subdivision and land development ordinance from 1986.
“However, there were no signatures on it and it wasn’t sealed,” Johnson said. He reported contacted Cleafield County Solid Waste Department Director Jodi Brennan, who said the department also had a copy of the document but it was not signed or sealed.
Johnson said his further investigation found the document was not filed with the Clearfield County Law Library, so he does not believe it was ever adopted by the board of supervisors at that time.
“We have a document but its not a legal document, so it can’t be enforced. We have two options. We can research and determine if the information in the document is still existing, or we can request Clearfield County Planning include the township in the county’s subdivision and land development plan that was updated in 2006.”
Supervisors approved requesting the county include Pine Township in the list of municipalities that use the county’s plan.
Johnson asked township Secretary Carol Romanski to send a letter to Brennan requesting the township be added.