Encouraged by a phone call received from the state Department of Community and Economic Development official, Pine Township Supervisors authorized submitting the cost to upgrade Greenwood Road.
At Wednesday’s meeting, Chairman Dave Johnson reported he was contacted by DCED about an application submitted on behalf of the township to its Multimodal Transportation Fund. He said the representative inquired whether the township had downscaled its project because officials believed the grant had a 30 percent match.
Johnson said it was the board’s understanding there is a match and had opted to do only a section of the road because of that. The official said the match had been waived for municipalities who have successful applications.
“She said if we submitted a limited project, we have the opportunity to revise the application,” Johnson said, adding the amended request must be sent to DCED by Jan. 15.
Johnson reported he had spoken with the state Department of Transportation’s Municipal Services Department Representative Shawn Agosti about a cost estimate to pave the highway and perform upgrades that would improve the road’s base. Agosti estimated more than $1 million.
The board said while they are not certain such a large amount of grant funding would be awarded they believe its worth taking a chance.
“Go for as much as you can and do what you can do with what they give you,” Supervisor LaMese Johnson said, to which Supervisor Tammy Henry agreed.
“Give it a try. We’ll see what happens. If we don’t get it, it’s a learning experience,” Henry said.
Dave Johnson said he will continue working with Agosti to get a final estimate. A resolution must also be approved. Dave Johnson said the board would meet for its annual reorganizational meeting Monday, Jan. 4 and would hold a business meeting afterwards where it can adopt the resolution.