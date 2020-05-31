Pine Township Supervisors are hoping to secure funding to upgrade sections of Greenwood Road.
At Wednesday’s meeting, the board opted to pursue grant funding from the state Department of Community and Economic Development’s Multimodal Transportation Fund.
The work to be done would include building the base to raise the road by 14 inches and rework access points to resident’s driveways.
The Multimodal Transportation Fund provides grants to encourage economic development and ensure that a safe and reliable system of transportation is available to the residents of the commonwealth, according to information on its website. Applications are due July 31 with a $100 submission fee.
Although the township has received several awards from Clearfield County Conservation District’s Dirt and Gravel Road program to upgrade sections of the highway, Supervisor Dave Johnson said there are other parts of the road need a “full depth reclamation.”
He said he has been working with the state Department of Transportation’s Bureau of Municipal Services to explore possible funding to improve the road. Johnson reported the work to be done would encompass approximately one mile near the areas where resident’s homes are located.
He said the estimate for work is less than $168,000 with the township responsible for 30 percent or approximately $50,000.
“If the township receives the grant, it has three years to do the project. That gives the township enough time to save to pay its share of the bill,” he explained. Awards will be made in 2021.
The supervisors plan to pass a resolution authorizing the township to apply for the Multimodal Transportarion Fund grant at the board’s June meeting.
In the meanwhile, Johnson suggested the township contact local legislators to gain support for the application.
“I think it is a viable option. The only thing is, if the application isn’t accepted the township has lost $100,” Johnson said.
Johnson also reported work will be done on Greenwood Road, June 22-24. He said the road will not be closed but traffic will be limited to one lane while work is ongoing.