Pine Township Supervisors will have work done on several sections of Greenwood Road once weather permits.
At Wednesday’s meeting, the supervisors discussed upgrading drainage and having the road’s surface chip sealed at an estimated cost of $45,000. The work will be done at the street’s intersection with U.S. Route 322 and near the residential areas along the highway.
At the January meeting, the board approved an agreement with Bell Township to perform the process of grinding the sections of the road to be improved, grading the highway and rolling the surface to prepare it for the process of sealing the surface. The work performed by Bell Township is expected to take three days at a cost of $16,500. Supervisor Dave Johnson said the amount would be pro-rated and the price would be reduced if the full three days are not needed to complete the work.
The supervisors said the stone to be used in the surfacing project will be advertised for bids because the cost for the material is expected to fall within the threshold set by the state required for advertising. Johnson said he would draft the advertisement.
Bell Township is expected to perform the work in June, weather permitting.