Highlights from Pine Township Supervisor’s meeting include:
1. Supervisors reported the township received $552.10 in Foreign Fire Relief funds. The funds will be divided with both Penfield Fire Co. and Union Township Fire Co., each receiving $165.63, and Lawrence Township, $220.84.
2. Supervisors accepted the 2018 audit of the township’s financial records as prepared by Walter Hopkins & Co. LLP, Clearfield. The company’s opinion was the township’s financial statements fairly represented its financial position and the township is in good standing.
3. Supervisors reported the state police have been notified Greenwood and Anderson Creek roads have had studies for the speed limit completed, speed signs have been installed and ordinances setting the speed limits on the roads have been advertised so the speed limits can be enforced.
4. The supervisors approved a resolution setting requirements, administration and fees for bonding of township roads that have been established and are in accordance with the publication on road bonding used by the state Department of Transportation.
5. Approved applying to the Clearfield County Conservation District for contingent funds from the Dirt and Gravel Road program to cover some of the cost for additional stone to install a pipe and make repairs to Greenwood Road.
6. Approved the 2020 proposed budget. The spending plan, a total of both the general and state road fund is balanced, expecting next year’s income and expenses to total $78,152.
The budget will be available for public inspection until the Dec. 18 rescheduled meeting when the supervisors plan to adopt it. Residents who wish to view the document may do so by making an appointment with Secretary Carol Romanski. She can be reached by calling 592-1620.
7. Reviewed a resolution establishing a fire insurance escrow fund. The fund would require insurers to escrow funds received for fire losses. The resolution will be presented to township Solicitor Heather Bozovich for review and comment.
The supervisors’ Nov. meeting has been rescheduled to Nov. 20 at 7 p.m. at the Moshannon State Forest Administration building.