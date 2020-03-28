PENFIELD — Pine Township Supervisors on Wednesday approved an emergency declaration.
Chairman Dave Johnson said he spoke with Clearfield County’s Emergency Management Department and was told each county municipality should enact its own declaration to access any funding or aid that becomes available because of COVID-19 Coronavirus in Clearfield County and in Pennsylvania.
The pronouncement states a local disaster emergency exists in Pine Township and the supervisors will discharge their duties during the emergency using state and local laws, regulations and directives. Residents are called on to comply with the emergency measuses and to cooperation with the supervisors and other public officials during the emergency.
“I think this a better safe than sorry thing to do. There is no telling how long this could last,” Supervisor LaMese Johnson said.
The declaration was approved unanimously. A copy will be forward to Clearfield County.
The declaration will remain in place until it is rescinded or modified by the township.