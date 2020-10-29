Pine Township Supervisors approved its 2021 proposed budget with no tax increase at Wednesday’s meeting.
The spending plan, a combination of the general and state road funds, is balanced. Next year’s income and expenses are projected at $54,791.52.
The budget will be available for inspection beginning Friday, Oct. 30 through Nov. 18.
Residents who wish to examine the entire document can do so by contacting Secretary Carol Romanski at 592-1620.
The board plans to adopt the spending plan at its rescheduled monthly meeting on Nov. 18 at 7 p.m.
The supervisors have also rescheduled the December meeting to Dec. 16 at 7 p.m.