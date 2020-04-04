CURWENSVILLE – Pike Township Supervisors approved assuming the care and maintenance for McClure Cemetery at Wednesday’s meeting.
The cemetery is located in Pike Township off state Route 729, Lumber City Highway.
The cemetery contains contains two sections. One has a number of graves of people relevant to the history of the Curwensville area and a second section is available for current burials, the supervisors said.
Chairman Pat Morgan said the cemetery did have an association at one time but no longer does.
“The cemetery is located at a very historical site. It is where the first school and first church were located,” he explained.
The supervisors, in a related matter, authorized opening a new bank account at Northwest Bank solely for the cemetery in the event donations are received for the cemetery’s expenses. Morgan and supervisors Dave Kephart and Mark Collins and Secretary/Treasurer Ashley Pritchard will be the signers for the account with checks needing the signatures of two of three supervisors and the secretary.