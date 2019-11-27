CURWENSVILLE — An early morning blaze Tuesday reduced a Pike Township garage to rubble.
Rescue Hose & Ladder Co. Chief Shawn Fye reported the company was dispatched at approximately 1 a.m. Tuesday morning to a fire in a detached garage at 294 Carbide Rd. near Curwensville.
He said a report was called in by a neighbor who looked out, saw the garage on fire and heard what she determined to be an explosion.
Fye said when Rescue Hose & Ladder Co. apparatus arrived on scene, he said “The garage was well involved.” He said heat from the blaze buckled the siding on homes on either side of the structure.
The contents of the garage included a fishing boat, a backhoe and an all-terrain vehicle, he said.
Fye said the State Police fire marshal was called in to investigate. At press time Tuesday, no information was available about the owner of the garage, a cause or an estimate of damage.
In addition to firefighters from Rescue Hose & Ladder Co., aid was given by Lawrence Township Fire Co. No. 1, Hyde Fire Co., Grampian-Penn-Bloom Fire Co. and Madera Fire Co.
Curwensville Ambulance Service was also on scene. There were no injuries reported.