CURWENSVILLE — Pike Township Supervisors recently adopted the 2021 proposed budget of nearly $665,000 with no tax increase.
Secretary Ashley Pritchard reported the spending plan, a combined total of both the general and state road funds, expects income of $592,217. The breakdown of the figure includes real estate taxes of $120,000; delinquent taxes, $1,300; 2021 per capita tax, $5,000; delinquent per capita taxes, $300; real estate transfer tax, $15,000; and earned income tax, $195,000.
Cable franchise fee, $13,038; building permit fees, $4,000 and violations of ordinances and statutes, $4,000; interest, $664; rents and royalties, $40; shared government revenue, $1,476; public utility realty tax, $9,700; liquid fuels funds, $186,304; liquor license, $200; pension contribution, $16,051; and fireman’s relief fund, $10,941 miscellaneous revenue, $6,127; street lights, $1,825; plot sales and donations for McClure Cemetery, $1,250.
Expenses total $644,802. The figure’s analysis includes major equipment, $3,7033; cemeteries, $550; insurance package, $13,200; miscellaneous expenses, $250.
Costs associated with employees including employee benefits and withholding, $20,750; unemployment compensation, $850; pension contribution, $22,000; worker’s compensation, $6,250; health insurance, $50,000; life and disability insurance, $2,850; health benefits, $17,500; uniforms, $1,795.
Expenditures associated with general government are salaries of elected officials, $5,625; postage, $258; telephone, $3,286; advertising, $494; dues and subscriptions, $1,311; intergovernmental programs, $1,204; professional services, $14,050; tax collector’s salary, $9,397; tax collector’s supplies, $695; secretary’s salary, $20,180; secretary’s supplies, tools and equipment, $689; building supplies, $1,497; supplies for maintenance and repair, $674; tools and equipment, $52; heating oil, $2,569, electrical service, $1,167; building repair and maintenance, $7,138.
Public safety costs include fire hydrant service, $2,565; fire department contribution, $18,752; animal enforcement officer salary and mileage, $6,419; and Uniform Construction Code enforcement, $3,277.
Operating costs associated with public works are small tools and equipment, $100; PA One Call, $25; cleaning streets and gutters, $450; street lighting, $3,044.81; repairs to tools and machinery, $35,000; repairs to highways and bridges, $262,000 and paving loan repayment, $69,842.
The budget will be balanced with approximately $125,000 carried over from 2020.
The supervisors also adopted a resolution establishing taxes for 2021 as 6 mills for real estate, with 1 mill designated for fire protection, 1 mill for capital purchases and the remainder for general fund operating costs.
The board also reviewed information from the Clearfield County Assessment office noting the township’s assessed real estate valuation for 2021 is $15,882,829.