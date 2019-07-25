OSCEOLA MILLS — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation issued an update on a project that will see improvements to more than 22 miles of roadway surface in Centre and Clinton counties. Work scheduled for the coming week is as follows: Construction of a retaining wall on Route 3036 (Phoenix Road) near Osceola Mills is now scheduled to begin Tuesday, July 30.
A closure will be implemented while this work is completed, and traffic will follow an official detour using Route 3049 (Edendale Road). Motorists familiar with the area may consider alternate routes. Residents living along Phoenix Road will be able to access their homes during this closure. This work was originally scheduled to begin Wednesday, July 17, but was delayed for utility relocation.
