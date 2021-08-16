PHILIPSBURG — Shawn Inlow took his living space in Philipsburg and transformed it into the Launchpad, a business that celebrates live, original music.
The Launchpad started as a means for the band Stone Man, of which Inlow founded, to play during the pandemic.
“(Stone Man is) the house band here,” Inlow said. “So I took my house, the place I live, and I turned it into a club where my band lives too. I’m inviting all the creatives I can find… I think Phillipsburg could be a hotbed for original music.”
Stone Man kicked off opening night on Aug. 7. The entry fee was $20. Poppy & Co. catered the event. People can bring their own beverages and check their goods at the bar area. Poppy & Co. takes half of the entry costs; the band takes the other half, according to Inlow.
Inlow stated he received positive feedback regarding the show. He currently is setting up to be open on select Saturdays. However, he hopes to eventually be operating every Saturday, bringing in various local talent.
“Anytime that I get a band in here that is doing original creative content, I want to support that. I want the audience to know that when they come here, they’re supporting original creative content,” Inlow stated. “You can go to any bar and turn on a jukebox. Where’s the cool in that?”
The space, located above Poppy & Co. Cafe, needed a lot of work prior to its opening. The older building has had a variety of uses in the past including a yoga studio, a baseball batting cage and more, Inlow noted.
Inlow applied his vision and creative touch to the scene. Drawings of inspiring artists, including Joan Jett, Sir Elton John and Bernie Taupin, and more, can be found on the walls. Inlow used permanent markers for these drawings.
Momentos from Philipsburg are scattered throughout the Launchpad. A bench from Slabtown Park, originally taken for a play with approval from the Borough Manager, rests by the far wall. There are plenty of places to relax, including a circle of recliner chairs.
“I just want it to be a creative place, a comfortable place,” Inlow said. “I want people to come and stay, like a loft, speakeasy or a hangout, where you can enjoy music and you don’t have to act like you’re at the bar.”
The band setup, lighting and other creative elements are unique. Inlow places band members throughout the room. The drummer is located in the center, and the pianists are in different corners, allowing viewers to look over the musicians’ shoulders, experiencing a closeness unlike any other.
Inlow recalled being at a concert at the Bryce Jordan Center. The stage, which was a round area, allowed the audience to surround the artist. Inlow stated, “I imagined, what if the stage was expanded and the audience was also onstage? Wouldn’t that upset how the audience reacts to the performance?”
Inlow applied his knowledge of theatre for the space. Keeping the electricity bill under $40 a month, Inlow uses wireless LED lights to minimize costs. “I meant this as a proof of concept for my friends at (Clearfield Arts Studio Theatre) because their electric bills are huge. You can do a lot more with these kinds of lights because you don’t have to gel them. They cost less. They can be any color you want.”
When the lights hit a wall full of painted rectangles, they cause the color to appear to change. The unique space will be available to rent out for parties, according to Inlow.
The pandemic helped act as a spark for the project. Inlow observed Philipsburg may have seen some of the positive impacts of the pandemic in completed projects throughout the area.
“COVID times has given us maybe a blessing, in a way, in that everybody’s done their project that they always wished they could do,” he said. “Everybody had to stop doing what they were doing and reevaluate their lives. I didn’t know it was gonna turn out exactly like this, but I’ve been telling people about this for 20 years.”