DuBOIS — On April 9, Sandy Township Police charged Cole E. Navasky, 24, of Tyrone Pike SR, Philipsburg, with misdemeanor counts of intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered and use/possession of drug paraphernalia and a summary traffic charge, according to a criminal complaint filed at District Judge Patrick Ford’s office in DuBois.
According to the complaint, police witnessed a suspicious vehicle in the DuBois Mall parking lot at 1:30 a.m. March 31. The vehicle then exited the parking lot at a high rate of speed and continued traveling north on state Route 255. The vehicle was traveling at about 60 miles per hour while the police followed it and conducted a traffic stop in the area of Coral Reef Road, the affidavit said.
After approaching the vehicle, police found that a man in the passenger seat had a warrant for his arrest. He was removed from the vehicle and taken into custody.
While speaking with the driver, identified as Navasky, the officer noticed an uncapped syringe just behind the driver’s seat of the vehicle. When asked if he or anyone in the vehicle was diabetic, Navasky reportedly said no. When asked to step out of the vehicle, Navasky was told the officer observed a syringe in plain view behind his seat and that it is a known device of illegal drug activity.
When the officer opened the door and told Navasky to exit there were reportedly two needles in the door next to the handle, two more in the door down near the floor boards and one on the floor next to the gas and brake pedals, the affidavit said.
After searching further, the police obtained 15 more needles and 46 bags of what the officer believed to be heroin. Also allegedly found were seven unused bags, all having the same stamp on them (Kobe 8). One additional used bag was reportedly located which had a stamp which read Team #1. Also allegedly found was a steel straw with tape around one end, which is known for snorting illegal drugs through the nasal cavity.
His prelminary hearing is scheduled for May 29 at Ford’s office.