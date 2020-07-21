PHILIPSBURG — Philipsburg Borough Council gave approval to a request from the Philipsburg Revitalization Corp to close a section of Pine Street for a farmer’s market.
Councilwomen Faith Maguire and Kathleen Kalinosky reported PRC had to cancel its upcoming 2020 wine walk because of directives associated with slowing the spread of COVID-19.
“We thought it was the responsible thing to do,” Kalinosky said. Those who have already purchased tickets can request a refund, they said.
Because the wine walk has been abandoned, PRC has been required to come up with some new initiatives to raise funds for its projects and has proposed an outdoor’s farmer’s market Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Pine Street between the intersections of east and west North Front Street. The market will be held weather permitting. The market will operate using CDC and state Department of Health pandemic guidelines.
Maguire and Kalinosky said the committee is seeking vendors offering grass-fed beef, fresh eggs, honey, wine, distilled products, herbs, cheeses, fruits, vegetables, baked goods, organic products and flowers along with food trucks, kettle corn, roasted nuts and other similar products. Vendors that accept electronic benefit transfer and county produce vouchers will be given first consideration, they said.
No crafters or those with flea market items would be accepted, Maguire and Kalinosky said.
Vendors will be charged a nominal fee for the 20-by-20-foot space.
Both said they believed the market would help bring business into downtown Philipsburg. Pine Street was chosen because it is near the Philipsburg Towers, they added. If the market is successful, the PRC may eventually bring in entertainment including chainsaw carving demonstrations or children’s games.
Council unanimously approved closing the section of Pine Street as requested by PRC.