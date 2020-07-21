PHILIPSBURG — Philipsburg Borough Council reminded the public at Monday’s meeting that the borough office is currently closed because of COVID-19.
Borough Manager Joel Watson said the office doors are locked and those wanting to do business with the borough should use the drop box between the office at 4 N. Centre St. and the Philipsburg American Legion to pay bills, fines and taxes, or pay them online by clicking the payment tab on the borough’s website.
Only those who have made an appointment are able to come into the office and those who gain entrance are asked to wear a mask during the time they are in there.
Watson said it is not necessary for a resident to come into the office to do many items of business including getting a permit.
“If someone needs a permit, we’ll make sure they get it,” he explained.
The office may be reached at 342-3440 or by emailing through its website, www.philipsburgborough.com.
Council also authorized a resolution adopted recently by the Centre County Commissioners. Resolution 16 of 2020, is entitled a resolution to save lives and bring back jobs to endorsing and supporting Gov. Tom Wolf and state Department of Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine’s mandatory mask wearing for state residents during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Councilman Harry Wood made the motion to approve the resolution for the borough. He also inquired how the resolution would be enforced.
“I think it is a great idea but (enforcing it) is the problem,” he said.
In another COVID-19 related matter, council members approved having the borough manager do whatever is necessary to comply with COVID-19 directives.